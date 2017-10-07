Gun safety advocates rally at the State House

Under sweltering skies and with last week’s Las Vegas massacre in mind, some 50 gun safety activists turned out Saturday afternoon at the State House.
They listened as speakers blasted the NRA and its push to get more people to buy and carry guns, urged defeat of the gun silencer bill by U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan, R-Pickens, and decried the ever-rising gun toll – more than 15,000 killed in 2016 and another 30,000-plus wounded.
“No one here wants to do away with guns. What we want is some reasonable gun laws, such as better background checks,” said Rowena Nylund, 77, of Columbia, who held a poster that said “Five percent of World Population, 50 percent of civilian-owned guns.”
Nylund listened as speaker after speaker, most from churches and others in the Columbia area’s faith community, stood on the State House steps, urging Americans to halt the gun massacres and mass shootings.
“For years, the NRA and its allies in Congress have pushed a guns-everywhere, for everyone, agenda, and we see where that gun lobby agenda has gotten us,” Sylvie Dessau, of Moms Demand Action, a rally organizer, told the crowd.
She said Duncan’s bill to deregulate the sale of silencers “actually may have passed the House but for the shooting in Las Vegas. I don’t even want to think how much worse this tragedy could have been if people – including the first responders – had not heard the gunshots.”
Other speakers:
▪ Kathy Handel of the Faith Coalition on Gun Violence urged the audience to get their churches involved because the gun safety movement goes back to the idea of “turning swords into plowshares.” Churches should have their members discuss how to use Scripture and wisdom literature “to decrease the fear of the other ... and change the dialogue from gun violence to gun safety,” she said.
▪ Pastor Dianna Deaderick of St. Luke Episcopal Church said churches must create “safe spaces” where gun owners and gun safety activists can discuss “sane gun legislation ... The act of shooting someone is directly contrary to the reconciled relationships that are the church’s mission ... God does not want people shooting each other.”
▪ The Rev. Kenneth Spry, of Bethlehem Baptist Church, spoke of the many funerals he has attended in recent years of young men and women who were shot to death, including one just hours earlier.
Spry ridiculed Duncan’s rationale for making it easy to buy gun silencers. Duncan has said he wants to protect people’s hearing.
“I’m retired military, 21 years, and I’m not deaf yet – and I’ve shot plenty of rounds,” Spry said to the audience’s laughter. “Silencers are made to silence and kill folks.”
He added that assault weapons “are made to kill human beings. You don’t hunt with assault weapons. That’s what was used in Las Vegas. And it changed the lives of over 500 people.”
Spry ended with a prayer: “We need your help, Lord. Right now.”
