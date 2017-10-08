Truck fled after causing crash that shut down I-26, troopers say

The multiple-vehicle collision that blocked all lanes of Interstate 26 Sunday was actually two separate crashes, one of which was a hit-and-run, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.
The first crash happened around 10 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-26 near mile marker 102, which is near Lake Murray Boulevard and Harbison Boulevard, according to Lance Cpl. Matt Southern of the Highway Patrol.
A truck of some kind hit a passenger vehicle, causing the passenger car to hit the wall and overturn several times, Southern said. The truck, which is believed to be either a tractor-trailer or a truck towing a trailer with equipment on it, continued traveling east on the interstate.
Injuries were reported, but Southern said the extent of those injuries was unknown early Sunday afternoon.
The second collision happened in the westbound lanes of I-26, Southern said. A driver pulled over to render aid to those involved in the first crash when their vehicle was struck by another vehicle. There was no immediate word on injuries from that crash.
Southern said troopers are searching for possibly a tractor-trailer or a large truck that was hauling equipment and traveling east on I-26. Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call the Highway Patrol at *HP (*47) or 800-768-1501.
