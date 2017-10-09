Crime & Courts

2 Midlands schools on lock down as investigators search for suspects

By Cynthia Roldán

croldan@thestate.com

October 09, 2017 11:59 AM

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C.

At least two Midlands schools are on lock down as a precautionary measure as sheriff’s investigators search for suspects in the area.

Richland County Sheriff’s investigators have placed Blythewood High School and a neighboring elementary school on lock down as they search for two suspects in the area, said Lt. Curtis Wilson, spokesman for the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies were chasing a stolen car, when four men ditched it and fled on foot, Wilson said. Two of the suspects have already been detained, he said.

WIS-TV reported that the elementary school affected was Bethel-Hanberry Elementary and that Blythewood Academy is also on lock down. A request for comment from Richland School District 2 was not immediately returned.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Speaker attacks NRA, gun violence

Speaker attacks NRA, gun violence 1:15

Speaker attacks NRA, gun violence
SC mother recalls 11-year-old son's encounter with would-be kidnapper 1:19

SC mother recalls 11-year-old son's encounter with would-be kidnapper
Attempted burglary on Rawlinson Road 1:19

Attempted burglary on Rawlinson Road

View More Video