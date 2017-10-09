2 Midlands schools on lock down as investigators search for suspects

At least two Midlands schools are on lock down as a precautionary measure as sheriff’s investigators search for suspects in the area.
Richland County Sheriff’s investigators have placed Blythewood High School and a neighboring elementary school on lock down as they search for two suspects in the area, said Lt. Curtis Wilson, spokesman for the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.
Deputies were chasing a stolen car, when four men ditched it and fled on foot, Wilson said. Two of the suspects have already been detained, he said.
WIS-TV reported that the elementary school affected was Bethel-Hanberry Elementary and that Blythewood Academy is also on lock down. A request for comment from Richland School District 2 was not immediately returned.
