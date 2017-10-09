Prosecutor wants ‘speedy trial’ for Sen. Courson in SC corruption probe

Special prosecutor David Pascoe is asking a state judge to set a trial date soon for state Sen. John Courson, R-Richland, indicted in March on charges of converting campaign money for his personal use and misconduct in office.
“The State requests the Court schedule a trial date ... within the next 90 days,” Pascoe wrote in a motion filed last week.
Pascoe’s motion could be heard as early as Thursday, when state Circuit Court Judge Carmen Mullen has scheduled a 2 p.m. hearing at the request of Courson’s lawyer, Rose Mary Parham. It will be at the Richland County Courthouse.
Parham was not immediately available for comment Monday.
The hearing Thursday originally was scheduled to air motions by Parham to toss out the charges brought against Courson by the State Grand Jury. But now, Pascoe’s motion for a quick trial also could be heard.
In her effort to have a judge stop Pascoe’s prosecution of Courson, Parham is arguing the law under which Courson was indicted isn’t valid. She also will argue that Pascoe was granted authority by the S.C. Supreme Court only to bring criminal charges against two other lawmakers, not Courson. Pascoe says the charges are lawful.
In late March, just after Courson was indicted, Parham made a motion for a speedy trial. Pascoe’s request for a trial date soon is in response to that motion.
At 1:30 p.m., in the same courthouse, Mullen also is scheduled to hear motions by defense lawyers for indicted state Rep. Rick Quinn, R-Lexington. Quinn was indicted earlier this year by the State Grand Jury on two counts of misconduct in office.
According to filings in the case, Quinn’s lawyers will ask Mullen if they can share material gathered in the State Grand Jury investigation of Quinn with experts hired by the defense team. By law, that material is confidential and, unless a judge gives permission, only the defendant and his lawyers may look at it.
Before their indictments earlier this year, Courson and Quinn were among the state’s most prominent lawmakers.
Both say they are innocent.
Both have been suspended from office, as is required by state law.
The indictments came as part of a probe by Pascoe into public corruption in the S.C. General Assembly. Two other lawmakers — former House Speaker Bobby Harrell, R-Charleston, and former Rep. Jim Merrill, R-Berkeley — have pleaded guilty.
The hearings Thursday are open to the public.
