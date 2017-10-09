Richland County deputies searching for suspect after shooting

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has detained two suspects after a shooting that sent a man to the hospital Monday.
Just after 3 p.m., deputies responded to a shots fired call in the 1500 block of St. Andrews Road, near the intersection with Broad River Road, according to public information officer Lt. Curtis Wilson. Deputies discovered a male had been shot in the upper body.
The man, whose age wasn’t immediately available, was taken to an area hospital, according to Wilson. The man’s injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.
The suspects are being questioned at Richland County Sheriff’s Department headquarters, and charges could be pending, according to Wilson, adding two handguns were found in the suspects’ vehicle.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
This is a developing story, check back for further updates.
Comments