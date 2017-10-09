Crime & Courts

Richland County deputies searching for suspect after shooting

By Noah Feit

nfeit@thestate.com

October 09, 2017 3:35 PM

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has detained two suspects after a shooting that sent a man to the hospital Monday.

Just after 3 p.m., deputies responded to a shots fired call in the 1500 block of St. Andrews Road, near the intersection with Broad River Road, according to public information officer Lt. Curtis Wilson. Deputies discovered a male had been shot in the upper body.

The man, whose age wasn’t immediately available, was taken to an area hospital, according to Wilson. The man’s injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

The suspects are being questioned at Richland County Sheriff’s Department headquarters, and charges could be pending, according to Wilson, adding two handguns were found in the suspects’ vehicle.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

This is a developing story, check back for further updates.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Speaker attacks NRA, gun violence

Speaker attacks NRA, gun violence 1:15

Speaker attacks NRA, gun violence
SC mother recalls 11-year-old son's encounter with would-be kidnapper 1:19

SC mother recalls 11-year-old son's encounter with would-be kidnapper
Attempted burglary on Rawlinson Road 1:19

Attempted burglary on Rawlinson Road

View More Video