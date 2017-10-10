Crime & Courts

Woman’s body found inside burning home, 2 detained by investigators for questioning

By Cynthia Roldán

croldan@thestate.com

October 10, 2017 9:26 AM

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C.

Two people have been detained for questioning by Richland County Sheriff’s investigators after a woman was found dead inside a burning home on Tuesday.

The Columbia Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire in the 100 block of Crestmore Drive around 1:17 a.m., according to a social media post by the agency. Firefighters inside, however, found a woman who was dead with injuries to the upper body, said Lt. Curtis Wilson, spokesman for the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the incident at the request of the Columbia Fire Department, Wilson said. Additional details were not immediately available.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

