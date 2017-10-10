Ricky Leroy Singer, Jr.
Ricky Leroy Singer, Jr. Sumter County Detention Center
Ricky Leroy Singer, Jr. Sumter County Detention Center

Crime & Courts

Sumter man charged with possessing, distributing child pornography

By Noah Feit

nfeit@thestate.com

October 10, 2017 2:48 PM

COLUMBIA, SC

A Sumter man was arrested on child pornography charges, according to the South Carolina Attorney General’s office.

Ricky Leroy Singer, Jr., 34, faces seven charges connected to the exploitation of a minor, S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson said in a news release, which stated Singer possessed and distributed multiple files of child pornography.

Singer was arrested on Oct. 5, after investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, according to Wilson’s office.

Singer has been charged with second degree sexual exploitation of a minor, and six counts of third degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to Wilson’s office.

If convicted, each charge is a felony that carries a maximum 10-year prison sentence, according to Wilson’s office, which will prosecute the case against Singer.

Singer was held in the Sumter County Detention Center on a $70,000 bond.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Speaker attacks NRA, gun violence

    Moms Demand Action speaker Sylvie Dessau tells State House gathering on Saturday “prayers are not enough” to end gun violence

Speaker attacks NRA, gun violence

Speaker attacks NRA, gun violence 1:15

Speaker attacks NRA, gun violence
SC mother recalls 11-year-old son's encounter with would-be kidnapper 1:19

SC mother recalls 11-year-old son's encounter with would-be kidnapper
Attempted burglary on Rawlinson Road 1:19

Attempted burglary on Rawlinson Road

View More Video