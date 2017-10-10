Sumter man charged with possessing, distributing child pornography

A Sumter man was arrested on child pornography charges, according to the South Carolina Attorney General’s office.
Ricky Leroy Singer, Jr., 34, faces seven charges connected to the exploitation of a minor, S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson said in a news release, which stated Singer possessed and distributed multiple files of child pornography.
Singer was arrested on Oct. 5, after investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, according to Wilson’s office.
Singer has been charged with second degree sexual exploitation of a minor, and six counts of third degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to Wilson’s office.
If convicted, each charge is a felony that carries a maximum 10-year prison sentence, according to Wilson’s office, which will prosecute the case against Singer.
Singer was held in the Sumter County Detention Center on a $70,000 bond.
