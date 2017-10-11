Man convicted of taping Caitlyn the dog’s muzzle up for parole

The man convicted of animal cruelty for tying the muzzle of a dog, placing her through “hell on earth” will have a parole hearing this morning in Columbia, according to multiple reports.
William Dodson pleaded guilty to wrapping tape around the muzzle of Caitlyn the dog in 2015. She was found wandering the streets of North Charleston with the tape wrapped around her muzzle so tight that her tongue was stuck between her teeth, according to WCSC.
Dodson, 43, was sentenced to five years in prison in 2015, The Post and Courier reported. But he is up for parole today. His hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m., at the offices of the S.C. Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services.
If paroled, Dodson will be transferred into federal custody for a gun charge for which he received a 15-year sentence, according to WCBD.
Cynthia Roldán: @CynthiaRoldan
