$8 million in grants for crime victims will go to Richland, Lexington groups

More than 30 crime victims groups, including those that help fight drunk driving, domestic violence perpetrators and child abuse in the Midlands, will get more than $8 million in grants, Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Wednesday.
Grant recipients include Richland County’s Mothers Against Drunk Driving and Lexington County’s child abuse and domestic violence groups and programs. And hundreds of thousands of dollars will be aimed at helping Hispanic crime victims, especially those who don’t speak English.
Most of the grants are from the federal government. They are part of a larger package of $38 million in crime victims and crime-fighting grants being distributed around South Carolina to private non-profit groups, law enforcement agencies, solicitor’s offices, and state agencies..
In all, Wilson announced nearly $10 million in grants at a press conference, with the bulk of the grants going to Richland and Lexington counties.
One reason those two counties got the most of the grants is that those two populous counties have far more developed victims’ networks and agencies and can put the money to use more efficiently that rural counties.
Among the larger grants:
▪ $1.57 million to Sistercare in Lexington County to provide multiple services for domestic violence victims. This includes $313,288 for Sistercare’s victim services program, which provides advocacy and therapy for child victims and their families.
▪ $1.26 million to Palmetto Health for a forensic nurse program to provide intervention, advocacy, and support services to child, adolescent, and/or adult survivors of sexual assault and abuse.
▪ $211,789 to the Lexington County sheriff’s office for law enforcement victim advocates, one specializing in vulnerable adults and another in children.
▪ $90,000 to Lexington County’s Dickerson’s Children Advocacy Center to investigate violations of orders of protection, stalking and harassment.
▪ $48,000 to the Richland County sheriff’s department to hire a specially-trained Victim Advocate who speaks Spanish as their first language for the Hispanic community. Richland County sheriff’s department will also receive $169,000 to identify and train volunteers and coordinate statewide services to victims of DUI-related crimes.
$470,000 to the S.C. Department of Social Services to train and supervise volunteers whose primary function is to advocate for abused and neglected children.
$84,000 for the S.C. Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault for funding for staff and materials to support services to victims of interpersonal violence for whom English is not their primary language.
$375,000 to the Fifth Circuit Solicitor's Office 0 to continue to provide services to victims, including providing victim advocates.
