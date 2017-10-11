Chesnee Labri Mattress, 23.
Chesnee Labri Mattress, 23. Photo provided by the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department
Woman arrested in fatal Lexington County shooting

By Cynthia Roldán

croldan@thestate.com

October 11, 2017 11:28 AM

A Gaston woman was arrested on a murder charge after she was accused of killing another woman in what the sheriff has dubbed not “a random act.”

Chesnee Labri Mattress, 23, is also facing charges of possessing a weapon during a violent crime, according to a news release by the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department. She is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center where she awaits a bond hearing.

Mattress is accused of killing Annette Riley, 44, of Gaston, the release stated. Riley was shot in the “upper body” in front of a home in the 300 block of State Pond Road, according to the release.

Deputies were dispatched to the incident around 12:40 a.m., on Wednesday. The investigation is still ongoing, said Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon.

“We’re working to determine more about the relationship between the victim and the suspect and what lead to the gunshots,” Koon said.

Cynthia Roldán: 803-771-8311, @CynthiaRoldan

