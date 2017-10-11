Lexington County man who tried to hide meth, gun gets 5 years in prison

A West Columbia man was sentenced to more than five years in prison after pleading guilty to federal drug and firearm charges.
Ryan Childs, 29, pleaded guilty in June to one count each of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. U.S. District Judge Mary Geiger Lewis sentenced Childs to 66 months, or 5.5 years, in prison and five years of supervised release.
Evidence presented by prosecutors showed that on Oct. 27, 2016, Lexington County sheriff’s deputies executed an outstanding warrant for Childs at a home in Lexington County, the U.S. Attorneys’ Office said As deputies approached the home, they saw Childs reach into his waistband, remove an item and place it in the passenger side of a vehicle.
A Glock 9mm handgun containing 11 rounds of ammunition and a bag of methamphetamine were found under the front passenger seat, prosecutors said.
The case was investigated by the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division and the Bureau of Alchohol Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Assistant U.S. Attorney Nancy Wicker prosecuted the case.
