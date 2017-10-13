Crime & Courts

Woman wanted after running over person at Richland County sports bar

By Noah Feit

nfeit@thestate.com

October 13, 2017 3:30 PM

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for attempted murder.

Deputies responded to an aggravated assault at Mi Casita Sports Grill – 2205 Decker Boulevard – not far from Richland Northeast High School, on Oct. 5, according to public information liaison Sgt. Brittany Jackamonis.

Upon arriving, deputies found an unresponsive person lying in the parking lot, and discovered they had been involved in an altercation, and were run over by an unknown female suspect driving an older model white vehicle, Jackamonis said.

The person was taken to a local hospital and is listed in critical condition, according to Jackamonis.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Speaker attacks NRA, gun violence

    Moms Demand Action speaker Sylvie Dessau tells State House gathering on Saturday “prayers are not enough” to end gun violence

Speaker attacks NRA, gun violence

Speaker attacks NRA, gun violence 1:15

Speaker attacks NRA, gun violence
SC mother recalls 11-year-old son's encounter with would-be kidnapper 1:19

SC mother recalls 11-year-old son's encounter with would-be kidnapper
Attempted burglary on Rawlinson Road 1:19

Attempted burglary on Rawlinson Road

View More Video