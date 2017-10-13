Woman wanted after running over person at Richland County sports bar

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for attempted murder.
Deputies responded to an aggravated assault at Mi Casita Sports Grill – 2205 Decker Boulevard – not far from Richland Northeast High School, on Oct. 5, according to public information liaison Sgt. Brittany Jackamonis.
Upon arriving, deputies found an unresponsive person lying in the parking lot, and discovered they had been involved in an altercation, and were run over by an unknown female suspect driving an older model white vehicle, Jackamonis said.
The person was taken to a local hospital and is listed in critical condition, according to Jackamonis.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
