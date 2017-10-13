Treshawn Alexander
‘Those involved … now behind bars’: Four more charged with murder of Gaston woman

By Noah Feit

nfeit@thestate.com

October 13, 2017 6:16 PM

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department arrested and charged four more people with murder following a Wednesday morning killing of a Gaston woman.

Amaria Regina Hamm, 20, Ashley Danielle Riley, 29, Treshawn Alexander, 23, and Monyell Deshea Fulton, 22, are charged with murder, according to arrest warrants.

Chesnee Labri Mattress, 23, was arrested Wednesday in connection to the fatal shooting of 44-year-old Annette Riley, according to public information liaison Colby Gallagher.

Riley was shot in the “upper body” in front of a home in the 300 block of State Pond Road, not far from an intersection with U.S.-321, according to the sheriff’s department.

Deputies were dispatched to the incident around 12:40 a.m., on Wednesday, according to the sheriff’s department.

Both Hamm and Mattress were arrested Wednesday and face additional drug charges, according to the sheriff’s department, adding Mattress is also facing charges of possessing a weapon during a violent crime.

Riley, Alexander and Fulton are being held in the Lexington County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

“Our investigators worked nonstop to identify and locate everyone responsible in this incident,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said in a news release. “Riley, Alexander and Fulton were brought into custody Friday afternoon. We feel confident that those involved in the death of Annette Riley are now behind bars.”

