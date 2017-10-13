Man convicted for murdering teen in SC … for the second time

A man was convicted of murder – for the second time – in the death of a Georgia teenager was abducted and killed in South Carolina 16 years ago.
Steven Lewis Barnes, 38, was found guilty of murder and sentenced to life in prison for the shooting death of 16-year-old Samuel Sturrup, according to the Eleventh Circuit Solicitor’s office.
Both Barnes and Sturrup, who was killed Sept. 3, 2001 in Edgefield County, are from Augusta.
Barnes was previously convicted of Sturrup’s murder in 2010, but the case was reversed on appeal, according to the Eleventh Circuit Solicitor’s office.
“This is the long awaited answer the Sturrup family has been seeking for sixteen years,” Eleventh Circuit Solicitor Rick Hubbard said in a news release. “After a long, painful road, we are grateful they have obtained justice for the murder of Samuel Sturrup.”
Sturrup was abducted by Barnes and two co-defendants, Julio and Alex Hunsberger, in Augusta and placed into the trunk of a vehicle, according to the Eleventh Circuit Solicitor’s office. Barnes and several accomplices then traveled to a rural area in Edgefield County at night.
After Sturrup was taken to a wooded area, Barnes handed a gun to a female accomplice, Charlene Thatcher, and told her to shoot Sturrup, according to the Eleventh Circuit Solicitor’s office, adding Thatcher shot Sturrup in the head.
Thatcher is serving a lengthy prison sentence for her role in Sturrup’s death, according to the Eleventh Circuit Solicitor’s office, adding Sturrup’s remains were discovered in November 2001.
Barnes was sentenced to life without parole as a result of a 2003 conviction for armed robbery in Georgia, according to the Eleventh Circuit Solicitor’s office. Barnes has also been convicted of two counts of kidnapping, and making terroristic threats in Georgia.
