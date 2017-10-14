Traffic checkpoint
Traffic check points planned for busy weekend with popular drinking events

By Noah Feit

nfeit@thestate.com

October 14, 2017 4:34 PM

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC

With some popular events occurring this weekend, there will be an added police presence on the roads.

With the South Carolina State Fair making its annual run, in addition to Oktoberfest Columbia and the Lexington Craft Beerfest among other events, area police will be enforcing Target Zero, and looking to keep Midlands roads safe.

As a part of that, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department will conduct public safety checkpoints to help maintain safe roads. The purpose of the checkpoints is to eliminate collisions and unsafe driving practices – including speeding, DUI, seat belt use and proper stopping.

The sheriff’s department said it’s trying to keep drivers and residents safe on what could be a busy weekend.

Deputies will be patrolling several Lexington County roads, including:

  • Ben Franklin Road
  • Cross Road
  • Fernandina Road
  • Marcellus Road
  • Midway Road
  • Old Barnwell Road
  • Olde Farm Road
  • Pat Road
  • Platt Springs Road
  • Pond Branch Road

All drivers who enter a checkpoint will be stopped and checked for a valid drivers license, vehicle registration, and insurance requirements. They will also be checked for possible impairment, seat belt use, proper child restraint use and any other possible violations that might be visible to officers.

