Facebook
Facebook

Crime & Courts

You better lock it up: Thieves stealing from cars draws attention of Irmo police

By Noah Feit

nfeit@thestate.com

October 14, 2017 6:34 PM

IRMO, SC

The Irmo Police Department issued a community awareness alert about robberies from parked vehicles.

Several cars in the Irmo area were entered by unknown persons and items were taken, according to the police, who remind all Irmo residents and visitors to remove all valuable items from vehicles and make sure vehicles are secured.

The police said the incidents are occurring in the early hours of the morning.

Anyone with information about the robberies is asked to call the Irmo Police Department at 803-781-8088, or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Speaker attacks NRA, gun violence

    Moms Demand Action speaker Sylvie Dessau tells State House gathering on Saturday “prayers are not enough” to end gun violence

Speaker attacks NRA, gun violence

Speaker attacks NRA, gun violence 1:15

Speaker attacks NRA, gun violence
SC mother recalls 11-year-old son's encounter with would-be kidnapper 1:19

SC mother recalls 11-year-old son's encounter with would-be kidnapper
Attempted burglary on Rawlinson Road 1:19

Attempted burglary on Rawlinson Road

View More Video