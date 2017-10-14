You better lock it up: Thieves stealing from cars draws attention of Irmo police

The Irmo Police Department issued a community awareness alert about robberies from parked vehicles.
Several cars in the Irmo area were entered by unknown persons and items were taken, according to the police, who remind all Irmo residents and visitors to remove all valuable items from vehicles and make sure vehicles are secured.
The police said the incidents are occurring in the early hours of the morning.
Anyone with information about the robberies is asked to call the Irmo Police Department at 803-781-8088, or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
