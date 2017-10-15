Crime & Courts

SC man charged after hitting state trooper with a car

By Michaela Broyles

mbroyles@thesunnews.com

October 15, 2017 10:48 AM

Police have charged a Pawleys Island man after he allegedly struck a South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper with his car early Saturday.

Larry Dominique Williams, 24, is charged with felony driving under the influence, according to a release from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

The trooper was assisting on a traffic stop in the northbound lane of Ocean Highway near Brookgreen Gardens at 1:30 a.m. when a second vehicle struck him, the release says.

Lesley says the trooper was taken to Grand Strand Medical Center and that he is in stable condition.

Williams is being held in the Georgetown County Detention Center where he will have a bond hearing later today.

Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles

