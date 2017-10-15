After speeding away from traffic stop, man arrested fleeing on foot

A man who sped away from an attempted traffic stop and later tried to flee on foot early Sunday morning was arrested by the Columbia Police Department.
Charles Dorsey was charged with failure to stop for blue lights and siren, driving under suspension, and driving too fast for conditions, according to public information liaison Jennifer Timmons.
Dorsey was driving a Ford Crown Victoria at an excessive rate of speed heading westbound on I-26 when he passed a police officer, who turned on his vehicle’s lights and siren to initiate a traffic stop, Timmons said.
Dorsey not only failed to stop, he sped away and exited off I-26 on to Greystone Boulevard where he illegally passed another driver on the exit ramp nearly causing an accident, Timmons said.
The police officer in pursuit chose not to endanger other drivers, turning off his lights and siren, according to Timmons, adding that the Ford Crown Victoria was located abandoned in the 200 block of Stoneridge Drive.
The police saw Dorsey running on Greystone Boulevard, where he was apprehended, said Timmons, adding Dorsey confessed to speeding away from the traffic stop.
Dorsey was also driving with a suspended license and was arrested and taken to Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
