Deputy Halo solved the case of Sumter’s convenience store burglar

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest Monday morning after a K9 tracked a burglary suspect to his home.
James Ashton Hobbs, 29, was charged with burglary, second degree, in the incident, according to public information officer Ken Bell.
About 2:30 a.m. deputies responded to an alarm at the Stop ‘N Go convenience store in Sumter County, said Bell, adding when deputies arrived, they noticed a side door of the building had been damaged and it appeared that entry had been made. Taken were several cartons of cigarettes and a number of lottery tickets.
Bell said the owner responded and, along with deputies, reviewed video surveillance camera footage of the break-in and were able to determine which way the burglar fled.
Never miss a local story.
Sheriff’s Office K9 Deputy Halo followed Hobbs’ trail and led deputies to Hobbs’ home, according to Bell. When Hobbs came to the door, deputies noticed he was pajama pants identical to those shown on the surveillance video.
He gave consent to search his home and deputies discovered several lottery tickets along with several cartons and packages of cigarettes, said Bell, adding deputies also seized a crowbar, gloves and a stocking cap.
Hobbs was taken to the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center.
“We are proud of the work that went in to this case that resulted in an arrest being made within a couple of hours,” Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis said. “Our deputies train many hours with their K9s to prepare for situations such as this.
“The residents of Sumter can rest assured that we will use every investigative tool at our disposal to attempt to solve crimes,” Dennis said. “Our K9s are just one of those tools. These K9s are well-trained and the handlers should also be credited for working so many hours so that, when a situation such as this one arises, we are up to the task.”
Comments