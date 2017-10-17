Crime & Courts

Pedestrian walking in the road hit by car, killed in Fairfield County

By Noah Feit

nfeit@thestate.com

October 17, 2017 1:45 AM

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, SC

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a car Monday in Winnsboro.

At 9:30 p.m., the driver of a 2006 Ford Crown Victoria was driving eastbound on Pumphouse Road, in Fairfield County, when he struck and killed a pedestrian walking in the roadway, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Cpl. Bill Rhyne.

The pedestrian, whose identity won’t be released until the Fairfield County coroner notifies the family, died on the scene, Rhyne said.

The driver was wearing a seat belt and wasn’t injured.

