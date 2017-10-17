More Videos

  • Alleged grand larceny in Richland County

    Suspect entered Public Storage Facility and stole the victim’s 2015 Star Craft Launch Camper.

Suspect entered Public Storage Facility and stole the victim’s 2015 Star Craft Launch Camper.
Suspect entered Public Storage Facility and stole the victim’s 2015 Star Craft Launch Camper.

Crime & Courts

If you see this stolen camper, alert the Richland County Sheriff’s Department

By Noah Feit

nfeit@thestate.com

October 17, 2017 12:41 PM

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for grand larceny.

On Oct. 7, the suspect stole a 2015 Star Craft Launch Camper valued at approximately $12,000 from the Public Storage Facility at 7923 Garners Ferry Road, near the intersection with Pineview Road, according to public information officer Sgt. Brittany Jackamonis.

The suspect hooked the camper up to an SUV and fled from the location, said Jackamonis, adding the incident was caught on surveillance video.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Alleged grand larceny in Richland County

