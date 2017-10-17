If you see this stolen camper, alert the Richland County Sheriff’s Department

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for grand larceny.
On Oct. 7, the suspect stole a 2015 Star Craft Launch Camper valued at approximately $12,000 from the Public Storage Facility at 7923 Garners Ferry Road, near the intersection with Pineview Road, according to public information officer Sgt. Brittany Jackamonis.
The suspect hooked the camper up to an SUV and fled from the location, said Jackamonis, adding the incident was caught on surveillance video.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
