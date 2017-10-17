If you see this stolen camper, alert the Richland County Sheriff’s Department

2:36 Here's how President Trump returns the favor to SC's governor Pause

5:24 South Carolina football: Taking stock of remaining schedule

10:18 President Trump stops motorcade to greet supporters

1:29 SC State Fair food includes a very, very big burger

0:45 Top Ten Photos from South Carolina vs Tennessee

1:15 Speaker attacks NRA, gun violence

1:10 New Santee Cooper interim CEO Jim Brogdon discusses possible sale of the utility

0:33 Gamecocks target Bryce Thompson gives recruiting update

7:43 Clemson coach Dabo Swinney previews matchup with Syracuse