Shawn Benjamin, 20, Derek Stewart, 19, and Kenneth West, 17. Photos provided by the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Crime & Courts

Men accused of armed robbery made off with iPhone, wallet and purse

By Cynthia Roldán

croldan@thestate.com

October 17, 2017 01:13 PM

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C.

Three men accused of robbing two people at gunpoint were arrested Tuesday.

Shawn Benjamin, 20, Kenneth West, 17, and Derek Stewart, 19, are facing each two counts of armed robbery. Benjamin and West also are facing each two counts of kidnapping.

The three men were arrested on Tuesday after they were spotted on Two Notch Road and Fore Avenue, according to a news release by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

The alleged robbery had taken place around 10:30 p.m. That’s when a man and a woman say they were approached by Benjamin, Stewart and West, who pointed a gun and demanded they empty their pockets, according to the release.

Benjamin, Stewart and West are accused of stealing an iPhone, a purse and a wallet “with various items inside,” according to the release.

Cynthia Roldán: @CynthiaRoldan

