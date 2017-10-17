Sisters charged with assaulting Columbia girl half their age

Three sisters were arrested in connection to the assault of a 12-year-old girl.
Shaquana Bacote, 29, was arrested last Wednesday, while Shontavia Bacote, 21, and Zaquiera Bacote, 17, were arrested Monday by the Columbia Police Department.
The incident allegedly occurred shortly after 6 p.m. on Oct. 1, at the 12-year-old’s residence in the 1500 block of Craven Street, just off Farrow Road, according to public information officer Jennifer Timmons.
Shaquana, Shontavia and Zaquiera Bacote are accused of entering the residence without permission and assaulting the 12-year-old by punching and slapping the girl in the face, according to Timmons, who said the injuries were not life threatening.
Investigators said the motive for the assault was a previous disagreement between the 12-year-old and a young relative of the Bacote sisters, according to Timmons.
According to Timmons, the charges against the Bacote sisters are:
▪ Shaquana Bacote is charged with first-degree assault, first-degree burglary and malicious injury to property.
▪ Shontavia Bacote is charged with first-degree assault, first-degree burglary and strong arm robbery for allegedly stealing the 12-year-old’s cell phone before the suspects left the home.
▪ Zaquiera Bacote is charged with with first-degree assault and first-degree burglary.
The Bacote sisters were booked at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
