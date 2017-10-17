From left, Shaquana, Shontavia and Zaquiera Bacote
From left, Shaquana, Shontavia and Zaquiera Bacote Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center
From left, Shaquana, Shontavia and Zaquiera Bacote Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center

Crime & Courts

Sisters charged with assaulting Columbia girl half their age

By Noah Feit

nfeit@thestate.com

October 17, 2017 2:57 PM

COLUMBIA, SC

Three sisters were arrested in connection to the assault of a 12-year-old girl.

Shaquana Bacote, 29, was arrested last Wednesday, while Shontavia Bacote, 21, and Zaquiera Bacote, 17, were arrested Monday by the Columbia Police Department.

The incident allegedly occurred shortly after 6 p.m. on Oct. 1, at the 12-year-old’s residence in the 1500 block of Craven Street, just off Farrow Road, according to public information officer Jennifer Timmons.

Shaquana, Shontavia and Zaquiera Bacote are accused of entering the residence without permission and assaulting the 12-year-old by punching and slapping the girl in the face, according to Timmons, who said the injuries were not life threatening.

Investigators said the motive for the assault was a previous disagreement between the 12-year-old and a young relative of the Bacote sisters, according to Timmons.

According to Timmons, the charges against the Bacote sisters are:

▪  Shaquana Bacote is charged with first-degree assault, first-degree burglary and malicious injury to property.

▪  Shontavia Bacote is charged with first-degree assault, first-degree burglary and strong arm robbery for allegedly stealing the 12-year-old’s cell phone before the suspects left the home.

▪  Zaquiera Bacote is charged with with first-degree assault and first-degree burglary.

The Bacote sisters were booked at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Alleged grand larceny in Richland County

    Suspect entered Public Storage Facility and stole the victim’s 2015 Star Craft Launch Camper.

Alleged grand larceny in Richland County

Alleged grand larceny in Richland County 0:16

Alleged grand larceny in Richland County

Speaker attacks NRA, gun violence 1:15

Speaker attacks NRA, gun violence
SC mother recalls 11-year-old son's encounter with would-be kidnapper 1:19

SC mother recalls 11-year-old son's encounter with would-be kidnapper

View More Video