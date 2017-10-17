Vista shooting suspect indicted on federal charge

A federal grand jury has indicted one of the men charged in last month’s shooting that injured eight people in Columbia’s Vista district.
Maleik Houseal, 22, of Newberry, was indicted by a grand jury on one count of felon in possession of a firearm, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said late Tuesday afternoon.
FBI investigators say Houseal, who is a convicted felon, violated federal firearms laws by possessing a gun during the shootout that rocked the popular nightlife district in the early hours of Sept. 16.
Houseal and three other men face state charges from the Columbia Police Department in connection with the shooting, which investigators say was prompted by a music industry-related beef between two feuding Newberry County groups. He faces up to 10 years in prison, if convicted on the federal charge.
The indictment means he will now face trial on the federal charge. Richland County court records show he has not yet been indicted on the state charges.
Houseal is one of four men charged by Columbia police in connection with the shooting, which happened just after 2 a.m. Sept. 16 outside the Empire Supper Club on the 900 block of Lady Street.
A federal complaint includes part of Houseal’s criminal history, including 2016 convictions in Newberry County for second-degree burglary, third-degree burglary, carrying or displaying firearms in public buildings and possession with intent to distribute marijuana, for which he received a suspended sentence of 30 months in prison and 18 months probation.
Comments