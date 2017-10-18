Richland County deputy arrested on charges of DUI

A Richland County Sheriff’s deputy accused of driving under the influence was arrested Tuesday.
Samuel Berkheimer, a deputy chief at the sheriff’s department, was in his personal vehicle and in civilian clothes, when he was stopped by S.C. Highway Patrol troopers at a safety checkpoint, according to a news release by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.
The incident took place in Saluda County at the intersection of S.C. 391 and Saint Marks Church Road on Tuesday around 10:30 p.m., the release stated. Berkheimer was suspended without pay, while the Richland County Sheriff’s Department Internal Affairs Unit conducts an investigation.
Berkheimer is the deputy chief of the department’s Professional Standards, Training and Civil Process division, said Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott in the release.
Check back for updates to this developing story.
Comments