26 arrested, $20K in fake Nike gear seized in Midlands undercover drug operation

Sumter County authorities have charged 26 people after an undercover drug operation that included the seizure of several kinds of drugs and $20,000 in fake Nike apparel.
So far, 26 people have been arrested and placed in the Sumter-Lee Detention Center, and 12 people are still sought, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff’s deputies conducted a six-month undercover operation, during which they seized methamphetamine, opiates, marijuana, cocaine, crack cocaine, heroin and $20,000 in counterfeit items, according to a release.
The seized counterfeit items included fake Nike T-shirts, hats and shoes, according to sheriff’s spokesman Deputy Ken Bell.
Charged were:
- Tony Baker, 44, of Montreat Street in Sumter; distribution of crack cocaine
- Tyrone Bradley, 39, of Jerry Street in Sumter; three counts distribution of crack cocaine, one count counterfeiting forgery
- Jarvis Billie, 31, of Mooneyham Road in Sumter; two counts distribution of crack cocaine
- James Henry Brogdon, 27, of Edgehill Road in Sumter; trademark counterfeit items
- William Childers, 33, of Pearson Road in Sumter; possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine
- Jacob Cuttino, 31, of Livingwood Drive in Sumter; distribution of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of heroin
- Brandon Cummings, 27, of Andrena Drive in Sumter; two counts distribution of crack cocaine, two counts distribution of marijuana, distribution of heroin
- Deron Chatman, 32, of Robney Drive in Sumter; distribution of marijuana
- Andrew Colwell, 48, of Sumter; two counts distribution of crack cocaine
- David Frazier, 20, of Holladay Road in Summerton; conspiracy, possession of methamphetamine
- Larry Ham, 32, of Old Pocalla Road in Sumter; three counts distribution of crack cocaine, distribution of marijuana, felon in possession of a firearm
- Tyburious Heyward, 19, of Vaughn Street in Sumter; possession of a controlled substance
- Quinton Jackson, 33, of Moses Dingle Road in Summerton; possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana
- Rayshon Mack, 27, of McPhail Street in Dalzell; possession with intent to distribute marijuana, third offense
- Kelvin Mitchell, 40, of Littlejohn Lane in Sumter; trademark counterfeit items
- Courtney Myers, 32, of Reaves Street in Sumter; three counts distribution of crack cocaine
- Tabitha Rivera, 25, of McKee Street in Fate, Texas; possession of methamphetamine
- Andrew Rose, 34, of Morningside Drive in Sumter; three counts distribution of crack cocaine, two counts distribution of marijuana
- Titus Sanders, 34, of Armstrong Boulevard in Sumter; four counts distribution of crack cocaine
- Steven Simmons, 36, of Peace Street in Sumter; possession with intent to distribute marijuana
- Jessica Sumner, 33, of Laurens Avenue in Manning; possession with intent to distribute marijuana
- Scott Taylor, 29, of Tindal Road in Sumter; possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine
- Donavin Williams, 34, of National Cemetery Road in Florence; conspiracy, contraband in detention center
- Donell White, 26, of Booker Street in Sumter; three counts distribution of marijuana
- Erick Wright, 21, of September Drive in Sumter; possession with intent to distribute marijuana
- Latanya Wright, 36, of South Pike West in Sumter; five counts distribution of cocaine
Comments