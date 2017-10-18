Crime & Courts

26 arrested, $20K in fake Nike gear seized in Midlands undercover drug operation

By Teddy Kulmala

tkulmala@thestate.com

October 18, 2017 4:34 PM

SUMTER COUNTY, SC

Sumter County authorities have charged 26 people after an undercover drug operation that included the seizure of several kinds of drugs and $20,000 in fake Nike apparel.

So far, 26 people have been arrested and placed in the Sumter-Lee Detention Center, and 12 people are still sought, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies conducted a six-month undercover operation, during which they seized methamphetamine, opiates, marijuana, cocaine, crack cocaine, heroin and $20,000 in counterfeit items, according to a release.

The seized counterfeit items included fake Nike T-shirts, hats and shoes, according to sheriff’s spokesman Deputy Ken Bell.

Charged were:

  • Tony Baker, 44, of Montreat Street in Sumter; distribution of crack cocaine
  • Tyrone Bradley, 39, of Jerry Street in Sumter; three counts distribution of crack cocaine, one count counterfeiting forgery
  • Jarvis Billie, 31, of Mooneyham Road in Sumter; two counts distribution of crack cocaine
  • James Henry Brogdon, 27, of Edgehill Road in Sumter; trademark counterfeit items
  • William Childers, 33, of Pearson Road in Sumter; possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine
  • Jacob Cuttino, 31, of Livingwood Drive in Sumter; distribution of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of heroin
  • Brandon Cummings, 27, of Andrena Drive in Sumter; two counts distribution of crack cocaine, two counts distribution of marijuana, distribution of heroin
  • Deron Chatman, 32, of Robney Drive in Sumter; distribution of marijuana
  • Andrew Colwell, 48, of Sumter; two counts distribution of crack cocaine
  • David Frazier, 20, of Holladay Road in Summerton; conspiracy, possession of methamphetamine
  • Larry Ham, 32, of Old Pocalla Road in Sumter; three counts distribution of crack cocaine, distribution of marijuana, felon in possession of a firearm
  • Tyburious Heyward, 19, of Vaughn Street in Sumter; possession of a controlled substance
  • Quinton Jackson, 33, of Moses Dingle Road in Summerton; possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana
  • Rayshon Mack, 27, of McPhail Street in Dalzell; possession with intent to distribute marijuana, third offense
  • Kelvin Mitchell, 40, of Littlejohn Lane in Sumter; trademark counterfeit items
  • Courtney Myers, 32, of Reaves Street in Sumter; three counts distribution of crack cocaine
  • Tabitha Rivera, 25, of McKee Street in Fate, Texas; possession of methamphetamine
  • Andrew Rose, 34, of Morningside Drive in Sumter; three counts distribution of crack cocaine, two counts distribution of marijuana
  • Titus Sanders, 34, of Armstrong Boulevard in Sumter; four counts distribution of crack cocaine
  • Steven Simmons, 36, of Peace Street in Sumter; possession with intent to distribute marijuana
  • Jessica Sumner, 33, of Laurens Avenue in Manning; possession with intent to distribute marijuana
  • Scott Taylor, 29, of Tindal Road in Sumter; possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine
  • Donavin Williams, 34, of National Cemetery Road in Florence; conspiracy, contraband in detention center
  • Donell White, 26, of Booker Street in Sumter; three counts distribution of marijuana
  • Erick Wright, 21, of September Drive in Sumter; possession with intent to distribute marijuana
  • Latanya Wright, 36, of South Pike West in Sumter; five counts distribution of cocaine

