Lexington County man with history of targeting Hispanics sentenced in fatal shooting

A 42-year-old Lexington County man was sentenced Thursday to life in prison without parole in a 2015 shooting death.
Ricky Lamont Esaw was found guilty on chargers of murder, attempted murder, armed robbery, two counts of attempted armed robbery, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to the 11th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
Police say Esaw robbed, shot and killed 45-year-old Hector Vasquez on Aug. 9, 2015, in the West Columbia area of Lexington County. Vasquez’s teenage son, who had also been robbed and shot in the incident, survived.
According to the Solicitor’s Office, Esaw had a prior record that included convictions for burglary, aggravated assault and armed robbery out of Jasper County in which he was sentenced to prison for 12 years in 2001. The crimes in Jasper County involved a string of robberies in which Hispanic males were the target of attacks.
“This was a serial, repeat offender who has spent his life targeting vulnerable members of the community that he believed would not report his crimes,” 11th Circuit Solicitor Rick Hubbard said in a statement.
The investigation was led by detectives from the Lexington County Sheriff’s Office, Richland County Sheriff’s Department and the S.C. Law Enforcement Division.
