Do you recognize her? Family searches for missing woman last seen in the Midlands

By Cynthia Roldán

October 20, 2017 10:19 AM

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C.

Authorities are seeking the public’s help in finding a woman last seen in Columbia two months ago.

Miranda Butler, 27, was last seen at the City Gas station across from Walmart on Bush River Road, according to a news release by the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department. She was last seen Aug. 4.

Butler came to Columbia earlier in the summer to enter a drug rehab program, the release stated. She’s from Horry County.

She was last seen wearing a red tank top and black sweatpants with “BOSS 94” written on one of the legs. Butler is 5-feet, 11-inches tall and has blue eyes. She also has a peace sign tattoo on her back.

Anyone with information concerning Butler’s whereabouts is asked to call Crimestoppers at 888-Crime-SC.

Cynthia Roldán: @CynthiaRoldan

