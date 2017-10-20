Lexington ‘career criminal’ might face life in prison after guilty pleas

A Lexington man faces a lengthy prison sentence after pleading guilty to multiple charges in connection to weapons possession and drug trafficking.
Clinton Kent French, 32, pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of Drug Trafficking, and Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Ammunition, according to U.S. Attorney Beth Drake.
French faces a minimum sentence of 20 years, with a maximum sentence of life without parole, Drake said.
French was arrested on June 24, 2017 at the Roadway Inn Hotel in Lexington County on St. Andrews Road, near Exit 106 B on I-26, according to Drake, adding authorities found drugs and a weapon in his possession.
According to Drake, French had 135 grams of crystal meth packaged in five baggies for resale, in addition to a Springfield XDS, 9-millimeter firearm loaded with 11 rounds in the room.
French admitted to possessing the firearm in furtherance of his drug trafficking, said Drake, adding French has multiple prior felony drug convictions which qualify him as both a “career offender” under the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines as well as an “armed career criminal.”
French was previously arrested in Lexington in November 2010, when a meth lab was busted on Kenneth Drive, off of Platt Springs Road.
