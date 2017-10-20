New murder trial likely in Lexington Cook Out stabbing death of Dutch Fork student

A man charged with murder in the 2014 stabbing death of a high school student outside a Lexington eatery will likely stand trial a second time.
Earlier this week, state Judge Robert Hood rejected a bid by murder defendant Kierin Dennis to avoid a second trial when Hood ruled that Dennis could not claim immunity from prosecution because he was acting in defense of his life.
Hood’s decision clears the way for Dennis to be tried again in the stabbing death of Dutch Fork High school student Da’Von Capers in the parking lot of the Lexington Cook Out.
Eleventh Circuit Solicitor Rick Hubbard, who will make the formal decision to try Dennis a second time, said Friday he plans to retry the case but the chief judge determines the schedule.
There is no doubt that Dennis, then 18 and a recent graduate of Lexington High School, killed Capers, then 17. The only question is, did Dennis stab Capers in self-defense?
Last year, a Lexington County jury that heard more than 30 witnesses over seven days deadlocked on the question.
In a hearing in September, Hood heard testimony from witnesses presented by Dennis’ attorney, S.C. Rep. Todd Rutherford, D-Richland, on whether Dennis should be granted immunity under the state’s “stand your ground” law and was acting in self-defense. Rutherford helped write the state’s “stand your ground” law.
In his eight-page ruling, Hood said Dennis didn’t meet the high standards required for getting a grant of immunity from prosecution requires.
For example, Hood wrote, a person who seeks immunity “must be without fault in bringing (on) the difficulty.”
But Dennis “chose the situation that led to the altercation with the Dutch Fork students” and “chose to drive into a crowd of Dutch Fork students,” Hood wrote.
Moreover, Dennis “could have left the Cook Out without coming into contact with any Dutch Fork students, but he chose the route he left to assault and incite the Dutch Fork students,” Hood wrote.
The question of whether Dennis stabbed Capers in self-defense or should be held responsible for the killing of Capers is a “quintessential jury question,” Hood wrote.
In 2014, Lexington High had lost a close basketball game with rival Dutch Fork High. After the game, students from both high schools flocked to Cook Out. Despite warnings of violence between students of the two schools, no police were on the scene.
Had Hood ruled for Dennis, he would not have faced a second trial.
John Monk: 803-771-8344, @jmonkatthestate
