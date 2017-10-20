Second Sumter man accused of distributing child pornography in as many days

A Sumter man was arrested Thursday on a child pornography charge.
Loyal Wayne Thompson, 57, was charged with the second degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to the office of South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson.
The charge is a felony and carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, according to Wilson’s office.
Wilson’s office said investigators claim that Thompson distributed child pornography.
Thompson was taken to the Sumter County Detention Center and has not been granted a bond.
Thompson is the second Sumter man arrested on child pornography charges in as many days who will be prosecuted by the attorney general’s office.
On Wednesday, Anthony Ray Nielson, 48, was arrested on 14 charges connected to the exploitation of a minor.
Nielson, also from Sumter, is charged with four counts of second degree sexual exploitation of a minor, and ten counts of third degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
All of the charges are felony offenses and carry maximum sentences of 10 years in prison, according to Wilson’s office.
Investigators claim that Nielson distributed and possessed files of child pornography, according to Wilson’s office.
Additionally, Nielson was charged with two counts of fraudulent check, or stop payment $1000.00 or more.
Nielson was taken to the Sumter County Detention Center and released on $70,000 bond.
