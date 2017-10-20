This Miami man is going to prison for a long time for this crime in SC

A Miami man was sentenced to four decades behind bars for the 2015 killing of an Edgefield resident.
Montrell Deshawn Troutman, 38, was sentenced to 40 years for the killing of Leric Merriweather, according to the Eleventh Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
Troutman was found guilty of Voluntary Manslaughter, Assault and Battery of a High and Aggravated Nature, first degree Assault and Battery and Possession of a Weapon during the commission of a Violent Crime, according to the Eleventh Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
Merriweather, 29, was killed in the Buncombe area in the city limits of Edgefield on June 6, 2015, according to the Eleventh Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
Earlier on the day of the homicide, Merriweather was having a cookout in Edgefield for his family, including two young sons who were outside playing when a verbal altercation took place, according to the Eleventh Circuit Solicitor’s Office. Merriweather demanded that everyone leave his house, including Troutman. Approximately four hours later, Troutman obtained a gun and confronted Merriweather.
Merriweather was in his vehicle, along with Keith Mathis and Carlo Harris, when he was approached by Troutman at a friend’s house, according to the Eleventh Circuit Solicitor’s Office. The three exited the vehicle as Troutman racked a round in his gun, and after words were exchanged, Troutman pulled his gun a second time and shot Merriweather in the chest.
The bullet pierced his lungs and he died shortly thereafter, according to the Eleventh Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
Troutman then shot at Mathis and Harris as they ran away, according to the Eleventh Circuit Solicitor’s Office. Harris was struck in the leg and Mathis was uninjured.
Troutman left the scene and went to a friend’s house where he boasted that he just “got 2” – a reference to his belief that he killed two people, according to the Eleventh Circuit Solicitor’s Office, which said eyewitness testimony was crucial in the case.
Family members of Merriweather, including his sons, ages 5 and 8, were present during the trial and spoke at the sentencing hearing, according to the Eleventh Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
Troutman has a prior criminal record which includes convictions for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, battery, and possession of cocaine in the State of Florida, according to the Eleventh Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
