Columbia police looking for break in pursuit of car break-in suspects

The Columbia Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying three suspect wanted for burglarizing cars.
The Columbia Police Department released a surveillance video of three male suspects accused of breaking into and tampering with vehicles at Creekside Apartments complex, located at 600 Greenlawn Drive and not far from the intersection with Garners Ferry Road.
The video is from 9 p.m. Oct. 1, when the police responded to two reported auto-breakings.
Investigators believe that the unidentified males, who appear to be teenagers, broke into a 2000 model Dodge Charger and a 2014 Toyota Rav 4 and stole cash from the center console.
The video specifically shows the same suspects lifting vehicle door handles to see if cars were properly secured.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
#CPDInvestigation: Here's surveillance video of car break-in suspects at a local apartment complex. Take a look: https://t.co/0Deg0buMuK pic.twitter.com/86HdPrvo0z— Cola Police Dept. SC (@ColumbiaPDSC) October 20, 2017
Auto-Breaking Prevention Tips
- Keep doors locked
- Don’t leave items in plain view
- Don’t keep an extra key inside of the vehicle
Source: Columbia Police Department
