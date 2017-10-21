SC officer’s use of Taser on 86-year-old man being investigated by state agents

After an 86-year-old man was shocked with a Taser by a Kingstree police officer earlier this week, leaving the man in intensive care, the State Law Enforcement Division is investigating the case, officials said Saturday.
Kingstree Police Chief James Barr Jr. said an officer used the Taser after Albert Chatfield led police on a short car chase Monday, Oct. 16. According to police, Chatfield exited his vehicle, began yelling at officers, and started stepping backward towards traffic.
After the Taser prongs struck him in his chest, Chatfield fell onto his back, was handcuffed and moved away from traffic, according to Barr and the police incident report. He appeared to be disoriented but was still responsive and communicating when EMS arrived, Barr said.
Later at McLeod Regional Medical Center, Chatfield was put into a medically-induced coma, which he is now out of, said his attorney, Justin Bamberg.
On Thursday, Kingstree police contacted state investigators asking them to review the incident, SLED spokesman Thom Berry said Saturday. A SLED agent has been assigned to the case, he said.
SLED investigates every gun shooting involving law enforcement officers in South Carolina, but it is not unusual for state agents to investigate Taser incidents as well, Berry said.
Bamberg, the attorney representing Chatfield, said his client was not armed and never fought with the officers.
Comments