They thought ‘they could get away with committing crimes and they were wrong’

Three South Carolina men were arrested and charged with a number of crimes following a high-speed pursuit of a vehicle involved in a recent string of burglaries.
Jermaine Ford, 44, Qhaun Miller, 36, and Chadwick Miller, 30, all reportedly from Georgetown County, were arrested after a high-speed pursuit, according to the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office, which said the men were involved in the burglary of two Dollar General stores in Camden.
“These individuals came into Kershaw County thinking they could get away with committing crimes and they were wrong.” Kershaw County Captain Jack Rushing said in a news release.
At about 3:30 a.m. on Oct. 18, a deputy responded to the Dollar General at 1616 Jefferson Davis Highway for an alarm call, where it was empty, but the front door and safe had been opened, according to the sheriff’s office.
As the bloodhound tracking team was dispatched to search for the suspects another alarm call was reported approximately eight miles away at another Dollar General store, located at 1037 Highway 1 in N. Cassatt, according to the sheriff’s office.
An eyewitness saw a brownish colored Dodge Journey leaving the Dollar General headed north on Highway 1, which was reported to 911, according to the sheriff’s office, adding another deputy located the vehicle and activated his blue lights to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver kept going leading to the pursuit, which ended when another deputy deployed stop sticks to disable the vehicle.
The three suspects attempted to flee on foot, but deputies apprehended Ford and Qhaun Miller without incident, according to the sheriff’s office. Chadwick Miller was later detained at another local business.
Following a search of the Dodge Journey, deputies discovered several cash register drawers, deposit bags containing money, surveillance systems (believed to be taken from Dollar General) and burglary tools, according to the sheriff’s office.
The three men were taken to the Kershaw County Detention Center and are awaiting a bond hearing, according to the sheriff’s office. All three are charged with two counts of second degree burglary (violent), two counts of safecracking, two counts of grand larceny, criminal conspiracy, possession of burglary tools, and two counts of financial card theft.
Ford is also charged with failure to stop for a blue light and second degree driving under suspension.
Ford and Qhaun Miller have an extensive arrest record that includes burglary, safecracking and grand larceny, according to the sheriff’s office, adding Chadwick Miller has no arrest record.
“These guys are linked to other burglaries of Dollar General stores in South Carolina.” said Rushing.
