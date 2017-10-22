Crime & Courts

Reported Richland County drive-by shooting sends one to the hospital

By Noah Feit

nfeit@thestate.com

October 22, 2017 2:32 PM

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a reported drive-by shooting on Saturday night that sent one person to the hospital.

Just before 11 p.m., deputies responded to a reported shooting at Sandstone Lane, near the intersection of Bluff Road and Griffins Creek Road, according to public information officer Lt. Curtis Wilson, adding deputies met a person who was shot in the lower body.

The gunshot wound was the result of a reported drive-by shooting, according to Wilson, adding the person was shot while in the street.

The person was taken to an area hospital for treatment and is expected to make a full recovery, Wilson said.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is trying to determine who’s responsible for the shooting and didn’t rule out the possibility it was connected to a reported drive-by shooting on Baccharis Drive Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

