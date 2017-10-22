Knife-wielding suspect smashes way out of Richland County store after robbing it

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for armed robbery, among other possible charges, following a bizarre incident.
Just before midnight Saturday, a man used a knife to rob the Circle K convenience store on 800 Broad River Road, near the intersection with Greystone Boulevard, according to public information officer Lt. Curtis Wilson.
As the man used the knife to threaten one employee, demanding they take money out of a cash register, a second employee locked the door in an attempt to trap the suspect until law enforcement arrived, Wilson said.
The plan failed when the suspect smashed a glass door before fleeing, according to Wilson, adding deputies weren’t able to locate the suspect immediately after the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
