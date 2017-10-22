Crime & Courts

Knife-wielding suspect smashes way out of Richland County store after robbing it

By Noah Feit

nfeit@thestate.com

October 22, 2017 3:33 PM

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for armed robbery, among other possible charges, following a bizarre incident.

Just before midnight Saturday, a man used a knife to rob the Circle K convenience store on 800 Broad River Road, near the intersection with Greystone Boulevard, according to public information officer Lt. Curtis Wilson.

As the man used the knife to threaten one employee, demanding they take money out of a cash register, a second employee locked the door in an attempt to trap the suspect until law enforcement arrived, Wilson said.

The plan failed when the suspect smashed a glass door before fleeing, according to Wilson, adding deputies weren’t able to locate the suspect immediately after the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Surveillance Video: Auto Breaking Suspects Wanted

    The Columbia Police Department released a surveillance video of three male suspects accused of breaking into and tampering with vehicles at Creekside Apartments.

Surveillance Video: Auto Breaking Suspects Wanted

Surveillance Video: Auto Breaking Suspects Wanted 0:55

Surveillance Video: Auto Breaking Suspects Wanted
Richland school resource officers learn how to work with students with disabilities 1:05

Richland school resource officers learn how to work with students with disabilities
Alleged grand larceny in Richland County 0:16

Alleged grand larceny in Richland County

View More Video