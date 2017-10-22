Former Gamecock was bullied as a kid for his disability. Now a deputy, he mentors them

More Videos 1:55 SLED agents will now use video cameras in interviews and interrogations Pause 1:51 Angry audience member throws punches, mic stand at comedian in Columbia comedy club 2:31 SC Gov. Henry McMaster ‘disappointed’ with Trump tariff decision 1:10 See what this former USC staffer bought with $132K of stolen money 1:43 Frank Martin on South Carolina’s progress: ‘We’ve grown up some. I hope that continues.’ 1:27 JT Davis talks the importance of 1968, year he moved to S.C. 3:22 Brad Brownell previews top 20 matchup with Virginia 2:12 Drone footage of Raleigh’s winter wonderland snowfall 2:27 The reward circuit: How the brain responds to methamphetamine 11:51 From Trojans to Tractors: Full list of items USC thief bought Video Link copy Embed Code copy

USC star-turned deputy empowers kids with disabilities Because of his disability and Gamecock background, Richland deputy Jamel Bradley has an extra way to connect with students. Because of his disability and Gamecock background, Richland deputy Jamel Bradley has an extra way to connect with students.

