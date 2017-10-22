Woman accused of stealing and attempting to assault employee at Midlands Old Navy

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for strong arm robbery.
On Oct. 10 at the Old Navy store at 321 Forum Drive, near the Village at Sandhill and Two Notch Road, a female suspect is accused of stealing and assaulting an employee as she fled, according to the sheriff’s department.
The suspect allegedly concealed clothing items on her person, and walked out of the store without paying, according to the sheriff’s department. She’s accused of then attempting to pepper spray the employee in the face, before fleeing with the stolen items.
The suspect was seen fleeing in a silver Nissan Altima with a paper tag, instead of a permanent license plate.
The employee wasn’t harmed, according to the sheriff’s department.
A similar incident occurred at a Lexington County Kohls in September. In that incident, Veronica Latrice Bailey was accused of stealing clothes and pepper spraying a store employee in the face in the parking lot.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
