Richard Quinn, 4 four others indicted in corruption case to get bond hearings Tuesday

Bond hearings for five defendants indicted last week in the ongoing State House corruption probe have been scheduled for Tuesday at the Richland County Courthouse.
Among those indicted was Richard Quinn, the prominent patriarch of a political consultanting dynasty with extensive ties to numerous powerful S.C. politicians and institutions, including Gov. Henry McMaster and the University of South Carolina. Quinn was charged with criminal conspiracy and unlawful lobbying.
Although bond hearings can be fairly routine affairs, special prosecutor David Pascoe has used the hearings to reveal details of the alleged crimes the defendants are charged with in two recent cases – one concerning state Sen. John Courson, R-Richland, and the other concerning state Rep. Rick Quinn, R-Lexington, the son of Richard Quinn.
Judges sometimes want details of the alleged crimes to help them set bonds, which allow a defendant to remain free until trial. Circuit Court Judge Jocylyn Newman will preside at Tuesday afternoon’s hearing.
Last week’s indictments were generally worded for the most part, offering few details of the alleged crimes. Any fresh information from Pascoe would give the public a better understanding of the latest charges.
Both Courson and Rick Quinn, who already had been charged with misconduct in office, were hit last week with new indictments of criminal conspiracy.
The illegal lobbying indictment against Richard Quinn Sr. says he “did attempt to influence the action or vote of members of the S.C. General Assembly by direct communication on behalf of entities which employed, retained or appointed defendant’s businesses and defendant did not register as a lobbyist.”
Quinn’s clients have included institutions, trade groups and companies, including the University of South Carolina, the S.C. Ports Authority, SCANA, Palmetto Health, the S.C. Trial Lawyers Association, AT&T and BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina.
Also indicted were:
▪ Former S.C. House of Representatives Judiciary Committee chairman Jim Harrison, 66, R-Richland, on charges of criminal conspiracy, common law misconduct in office and statutory misconduct in office. While he was in the Legislature, Harrison worked for Quinn’s consulting firm, Richard Quinn & Associates.
▪ Former S.C. House Rep. Tracy Edge, 50, R-Horry, on criminal conspiracy, common law misconduct in office, statutory misconduct in office and perjury charges.
While in the Legislature, Edge was on the influential House Ways and Means Committee, which helps direct how the state spends money each year. Edge’s indictment also alleges he gave false testimony to the State Grand Jury “regarding his knowledge of entities doing business” with the Richard Quinn firm.
Comments