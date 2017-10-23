Columbia woman accused of mooning 2 kids

Two kids got an eyeful during an argument with a Columbia woman, according to police.
Gracie Pauling, 25, is accused of pulling down her pants, bending over and “mooning” two children from the front porch of her home on Miriam Avenue, according to a Columbia Police Department incident report.
The juveniles, whose ages are not listed in the report, told officers they were outside of their home on the street around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, the report states. Pauling exposed herself during an argument with the two kids, police said.
The report does not indicate what the argument was about.
Pauling was charged with a misdemeanor count of indecent exposure, according to a State Law Enforcement Division records check. Indecent exposure carries up to three years in prison under South Carolina law.
