Kershaw Sheriff frustrated after 2 arrested on drug distribution charges bond out

“It’s the same thing over and over again,” said Kershaw County Sheriff Jim Matthews.
“We lock them up, they make bond,” he said. “They get out and immediately start re-offending.”
Matthews cited on Monday a duo that was arrested on Oct. 17 on several drug charges as the latest example of people that bond out who are, “in my view,” a danger to the community.
Devon Deshawn Jamison, 25, and Theus Alpanchino Lawton Gillie, 30, were arrested on Oct. 17, after deputies served a search warrant on Oct. 17 at Jamison’s home in the 300 block of Smyrna Road in Elgin. There they found 6.4 ounces of meth, 2.7 ounces of crack, 9 grams of cocaine and 14 ounces of marijuana, according to a news release by the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies also found in the home $6,414 in “drug proceeds” and a Glock .380 pistol, the release stated.
Jamison was arrested on charges of trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking crack cocaine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possesion with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, according to the release.
Gillie was charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, third offense, and possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, third offense, the release stated.
Within days, however, the duo had bonded out.
“Here are two drug dealers who are selling significant quantities of a variety of illegal drugs in our county and they are already out of jail on bond,” Matthews said. “Their arrests are merely an inconvenience for them ... just a minor bump in the road.”
Matthews has previously expressed frustration with repeat offenders. He said Monday that it bothers him because the public is also “pretty unhappy about it,” when they learn that people who have been blasted on the agency’s social media page as having been arrested bond out shortly thereafter.
Though Gillie had been previously arrested – on charges of trafficking cocaine, possession of marijuana, possession with intent to distribute schedule 1-3 controlled substances, trafficking marijuana, possession with intent to distribute cocaine and trafficking crack cocaine – Jamison has no adult criminal record, the release stated.
Cynthia Roldán: @CynthiaRoldan
