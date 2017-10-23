Midlands student brought gun to SC elementary school

A Sumter County elementary school called the sheriff’s office about a student with a gun Monday.
A 9-year-old student brought a gun to Shaw Heights Elementary School, which was discovered to be an unloaded BB gun, according to Sumter County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Ken Bell.
Around 2 p.m., deputies responded to call from administrators at the school, located on 1495 Frierson Road.
School officials had the 9-year-old student in the office after confiscating the BB gun, said Bell, adding no student or school employees were in any danger in this case.
According to Bell, the mother of the 9-year-old said another child gave the BB gun to her child on Sunday and she had thrown it in the trash. The child apparently took it from the trash and brought it to school.
Bell said the 9-year-old had the gun down his pants, where a teacher discovered it and alerted administrators.
The child has been released to the custody of his parents, but Bell said law enforcement officers are petitioning Family Court for the child bringing the BB gun to school. Since the child can’t be charged as an adult, law enforcement will explain the incident to Family Court to let them determine an appropriate punishment.
Bell said the student could also face discipline from the Sumter County School District, which could be expulsion. Bell said he believed the school has a zero tolerance policy on bringing guns to schools, even BB guns.
Calls to Sumter County School District public information and community services coordinator, Mary Sheridan weren’t answered.
Bell said the principal sent a letter to parents of the other students to inform them about the situation.
“Our top priority is to ensure the safety and well-being of our students and staff,” Dr. Melissa Norris said in the letter. “Our pledge to you is that we will take all incidents very seriously and will involve law enforcement agencies in the investigation. Sumter School District has a zero tolerance policy for weapons, and the student will receive disciplinary action in accordance with the Sumter School District Code of Conduct.”
