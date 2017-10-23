Spitting in a person’s face is a crime, and a man is wanted for it in Richland County

A man allegedly spit in a woman’s face and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the community’s help in locating the suspect.
Donald Johnson Jr., 51, is facing an assault and battery charge after spitting in the face of a woman following a verbal altercation, according to the sheriff’s department.
The incident occurred on Oct. 4 on King Arthur Court, not far from the intersection of Farrow Road and HardScrabble Road, according to the sheriff’s department.
The woman, an acquaintance of Johnson, feared for her safety following the incident, according to the sheriff’s department, which said Johnson fled the area before deputies arrived on the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
