20-plus SC Irish Travelers plead guilty to criminal conspiracy in federal court

Thirteen Irish Travelers from the North Augusta area pleaded guilty to criminal conspiracy charges Tuesday morning at the U.S. courthouse in Columbia.
Another 10 or so members of the controversial group were expected to plead guilty in the afternoon.
Tuesday’s guilty pleas follow guilty pleas by some 25 other Irish Travelers earlier in the year on similar charges, most involving illegal financial schemes.
About 1,400 Irish Travelers, many related by blood and marriage, live in and around Murphy Village, an unincorporated area near North Augusta. The group, known for its closed ways and scams, is said to be descended from Irish immigrants who came to the area in the 1850s.
Tuesday’s guilty pleas are the result of a major federal, state and local investigation that has lasted years and is entering its final phases. More arrests are expected.
According to filings in the case, the Irish Travelers pleading guilty Tuesday committed numerous financial crimes that involved millions of dollars.
They worked frauds involving car purchases, life insurance, food stamps, Medicaid and federal income tax returns. They also engaged in money laundering and “structuring” – keeping their bank withdrawals and deposits under $10,000 so the transactions would not be reported to federal authorities.
U.S. District Judge Michelle Childs told the Irish Travelers entering pleas – mostly women – that she would sentence them at a later date. All were released on an unsecured bond.
Most, if not all, will face some time in prison due to the seriousness and lengthy period of time over which the crimes were committed, federal prosecutors have said.
The guilty pleas were noteworthy because they showed the defendants recognized the government had overwhelming evidence, Assistant U.S. Attorney Jim May told the judge.
Instead of fighting the charges after receiving target letters – notices that the government has gathered evidence and planned to prosecute them for a crime – the Irish Travelers all got lawyers and negotiated plea deals, May said.
“They came forward, and they said, ‘You got us,’ ” said May.
Two of the lead investigators, FBI agent Ron Grosse and Rick Nelson of the U.S. Marshal’s office – sat with May at the prosecution table.
In return, the government dropped a more serious racketeering charge, May said.
