Chase through graveyard links suspects to some 60 Dollar General break-ins in SC, NC

Men arrested in Kershaw County last week are suspected in at least 60 Dollar General store break-ins this year in 10 South Carolina counties, two cities and two more municipalities in North Carolina.

Kershaw Sheriff Jim Matthews said that two of three men his deputies arrested Oct. 18 after a high-speed chase that took officers through a church graveyard are under investigation by Horry County police in more than a dozen break-ins and thefts from Dollar General in the county that includes the resort city of Myrtle Beach.

“They break into the stores, they break into the safe and they steal the security system,” Matthews said of suspects Jermaine Ford, 44, Qhaun Miller, 36, and Chawick Miller, 30. The men have Georgetown addresses and two have lengthy criminal records, the sheriff said.

The after business hours robberies were happening so widely that Horry authorities created a task force team with officers from many agencies in the area, Matthews said. Officers also were staking out Dollar General stores.

Phones at the Kershaw Sheriff’s Deparment have been ringing incessantly since word circulated that the men had been arrested, Matthews said. “Overall, they’re saying at least 55 to 60 burglaries of Dollar General stores,” the sheriff said of the law enforcement agencies that inquired.

“That’s who has called us so far. I’m sure there’s more (coming).”

As of midday Tuesday, officers from the counties of Beaufort, Berkeley, Clarendon, Darlington, Florence, Marlboro, Marion, Orangeburg and Sumter also want to question the suspects, Matthews said.

In addition, investigators with the Pee Dee region towns of Cheraw and Hartsville as well as with Aberdeen and Chadburn police departments in North Carolina have inquired.

The way the suspects broke into and stole from two Dollar Generals in Kershaw County matches the method used elsewhere, the sheriff said. They struck around 3:30 a.m., pried open a door and broke into safes. The men are “well schooled as to how to get into Dollar General safes,” Matthews said, declining to be more specific.

They did not get away with money during each of the scores of break-ins, he said.

In Kershaw, an alarm at the 1616 Jefferson Davis Highway store sounded. When a deputy arrived, the front door was open and the safe behind a counter had been cracked, according to a news release issued Saturday about the local break-ins.

While bloodhounds were headed to the location, another alarm sounded at a Dollar General eight miles away at 1037 Highway 1 North. Someone nearby heard the alarm, called 911 and described a brownish Dodge Journey leaving the store north on Highway 1.

A deputy came across a Dodge matching the description and a chase followed, Matthews said. Speeds reached 115 mph on miles of secondary and rural roads. Two cruisers pursued the car through a chain link fence at Mount Zion Baptist Church, 1533 Old Stagecoach Road near the town of Cassatt.

What officers didn’t realize at the time is that the fence surrounded a church graveyard. Dash-cam video depicts the hood of the cruiser bouncing up and down as they navigated the terrain in the dark. At one point, what appears to be a headstone is seen flying into the air, Matthews said.

The rough terrain disabled a vehicle driven by deputy Cody Blackmon, a 17-year veteran. But another that was behind Blackmon’s picked up the chase.

It took the use of spiked speed sticks at a different location to slow the Dodge as it headed toward Cassatt, the sheriff said. The driver lost control and struck a tree after deputy John Carter hit their vehicle with his cruiser. Three men jump from the passenger side and ran.

Carter, who had chased them through the graveyard, raced from his cruiser. In one bound, the 23-year-old, two-year veteran, jumped onto the hood of the Dodge and vaulted after the suspects, the sheriff said.

“He looked like a hurdler,” Matthews said after watching the videos.

One of the three got away and went to someone’s house. He told the man who answered the door carrying a gun that he had been involved in a crime and needed a ride back to the coast. The homeowner refused.

An employee of another store called the Sheriff’s Department that a suspicious man was inside the store and wanted to use a telephone. Deputies arrived and questioned the man, who was determined to be the third suspect, according to Saturday’s news release.

Kershaw deputies found several cash register drawers, deposit bags with money and equipment from surveillance systems in the Dodge. The trio is charged with several counts of burglary, safe cracking, grand larceny, criminal conspiracy and other offenses.

Asked why the men chose Kershaw County, Matthews said, “Because we have Dollar General stores.”