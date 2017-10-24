Suspects fled before deputies arrived at barricade situation in Richland County

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is looking for two suspects wanted on multiple charges, including attempted murder, in connection to Tuesday’s barricaded home incident.
Rasheem Mario Shay, 27, and Janet Teresa Chiles, 17, are wanted on two counts of attempted murder and attempted kidnapping, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.
The charges stem from their assault and attempted kidnapping of a woman and a juvenile at the residence on Elders Pond Drive, said the sheriff’s department, adding Shay and Chiles fled before deputies arrived on the scene.
Chiles is the granddaughter of the woman who fled the home, and Shay is an acquaintance of Chiles, deputies said to wistv.com.
The woman and juvenile were the intended targets of gunfire from Shay and Chiles, according to public information officer Lt. Curtis Wilson, adding the woman and juvenile escaped the residence together when the shots were fired.
No injuries were reported.
Deputies responded to a shots fired call at approximately 5:30 p.m., according to the sheriff’s department, and it was believed that a person, armed with a handgun, was barricaded inside the residence near HardScrabble Road.
The woman and juvenile were able to provide law enforcement some details about the situation, but didn’t know that Shay and Chiles had fled, which led to the sheriff’s department’s standoff which lasted nearly four hours.
Negotiators were brought in to help resolve the situation, and the sheriff’s department took the precaution of clearing nearby homes as it set up a perimeter in an effort to maintain safety.
Around 9:15 p.m., law enforcement began leaving the scene, realizing the suspects weren’t in the home. Once the scene was cleared residents of the neighborhood were allowed to return to their homes.
Shay and Chiles had a gun, but it’s not known if they are still armed or have a prior criminal record. The sheriff’s department wasn’t able to provide a description of the suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
