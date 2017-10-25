Crime & Courts

Have you seen him? Police search for man accused of shooting into home with AK-47

By Cynthia Roldán

October 25, 2017 6:32 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C.

Authorities are seeking the public’s help in finding an 18-year-old who is accused of using an AK-47 to open fire at a home in Columbia.

Khalil Dion Bailey is wanted on charges of attempted murder and discharging a firearm into a dwelling, according to a news release by the Columbia Police Department. He is considered armed and dangerous.

The teen is accused of being a co-defendant in the incident that took place on Oct. 7 shortly before 1 a.m., the release stated. Though no one was injured in the shooting, two people were inside the home at the time.

Anyone with information concerning Bailey’s whereabouts is asked to call crime stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.

