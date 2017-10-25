1 arrested, 1 still on the run after Richland County shooting, standoff

Richland County deputies have arrested one of two suspects wanted in connection with the assault and attempted kidnapping of a woman and child that led to an hours-long standoff Tuesday evening.
Rasheem Shay, 27, was arrested late Tuesday night at an apartment complex on the 4000 block of Hardscrabble Road, according to the sheriff’s department. He was charged with attempted murder, armed robbery, first-degree burglary, kidnapping and larceny.
Shay and another suspect, Janet Teresa Chiles, 17, are accused in an assault and kidnapping attempt on a woman and child at a home on Elders Pond Drive, officials have said.
Chiles, who is still on the run, is described as a white female, 5-foot-4 inches and 116 pounds, according to the sheriff’s department.
The woman and juvenile were the intended targets of gunfire from Shay and Chiles, according to Lt. Curtis Wilson, who said the woman and juvenile escaped the residence together when the shots were fired.
No injuries were reported.
Deputies responded to a shots fired call at approximately 5:30 p.m., according to the sheriff’s department, and it was believed that a person, armed with a handgun, was barricaded inside the residence near HardScrabble Road.
The woman and juvenile were able to provide law enforcement some details about the situation, but didn’t know that Shay and Chiles had fled, which led to the sheriff’s department’s standoff which lasted nearly four hours.
Negotiators were brought in to help resolve the situation, and the sheriff’s department took the precaution of clearing nearby homes as it set up a perimeter in an effort to maintain safety.
Around 9:15 p.m., law enforcement began leaving the scene, realizing the suspects weren’t in the home. Once the scene was cleared residents of the neighborhood were allowed to return to their homes.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
Real time reporter Noah Feit contributed to this report.
