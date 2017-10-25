Crime & Courts

SC detention deputy arrested on charges of sexual misconduct with an inmate

By Cynthia Roldán

croldan@thestate.com

October 25, 2017 10:20 AM

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C.

A Charleston County jail deputy has been arrested on charges of sexual misconduct with an inmate.

James Thomas Wagner, 30, is being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center in Charleston, according to jail records. His bond hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m., according to WCBD.

Wagner has been placed on administrative leave without pay, pending an investigation, Fox 24 Charleston reported. He had been working as a detention deputy since January 2016.

Additional details related to the incident was not immediately available.

Wagner’s arrest marked the fifth time a detention deputy faced charges since February 2016, according to WCIV ABC 4 News.

Cynthia Roldán: @CynthiaRoldan

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Woman recalls getting shot during Vista shooting that injured 8

    Kristie Logan was one of eight people injured in the Sept. 16, 2017 shootout in Columbia's popular Vista district. Logan was shot in the leg during the mayhem that investigators say was prompted by a music industry-related feud between two Newberry County groups.

Woman recalls getting shot during Vista shooting that injured 8

Woman recalls getting shot during Vista shooting that injured 8 0:48

Woman recalls getting shot during Vista shooting that injured 8
Strong arm robbery at Richland County Old Navy 0:26

Strong arm robbery at Richland County Old Navy
Surveillance Video: Auto Breaking Suspects Wanted 0:55

Surveillance Video: Auto Breaking Suspects Wanted

View More Video