SC detention deputy arrested on charges of sexual misconduct with an inmate

A Charleston County jail deputy has been arrested on charges of sexual misconduct with an inmate.
James Thomas Wagner, 30, is being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center in Charleston, according to jail records. His bond hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m., according to WCBD.
Wagner has been placed on administrative leave without pay, pending an investigation, Fox 24 Charleston reported. He had been working as a detention deputy since January 2016.
Additional details related to the incident was not immediately available.
Wagner’s arrest marked the fifth time a detention deputy faced charges since February 2016, according to WCIV ABC 4 News.
